shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Christmas with Choral Arts THANKS FOR JOININGUS FOR ANOTHER YEAROF "CHRISTMAS WITH CHORAL ARTS."I'M ANTHONY BLAKE CLARK,THE MUSIC DIRECTOROF THE BALTIMORECHORAL ARTS SOCIETY.CHORAL ARTS AND WMAR-2HAVE COME TOGETHERFOR THE PAST 24 YEARS NOW TOGIVE THE GIFT OF THIS MUSICTO THE BALTIMORE COMMUNITYTHAT WE LOVE SO MUCH."CHRISTMAS WITH CHORAL ARTS"WAS RECORDED EARLIER THIS MONTHAT THE BEAUTIFUL BASILICAOF THE ASSUMPTION.THIS YEAR WE ARE JOINED ONCEAGAIN BY SOME OF BALTIMORE'SBEST INSTRUMENTALISTS WHOCOMPRISE THE MAGNIFICENTBALTIMORE CHORAL ARTS ORCHESTRA,ALONG WITH THE CHORAL ARTSCHORUS TO OFFER UP SOME OFTHESE MOST TIMELESSHOLIDAY CLASSICS.WE HOPE YOU CAN SIT BACK ANDENJOY THESE SEASONAL GEMSTHAT ARE SURE TO PUT YOUIN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT.CHRISTMAS WITH CHORAL ARTSIS MADE POSSIBLE BY BGE.WITH WARM WISHES THAT YOU ANDYOUR LOVED ONES HAVE A SAFE,HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON.♪ HERE WE ARE ASIN OLDEN DAYS ♪♪ FAITHFUL FRIENDSWHO ARE DEAR TO US ♪♪ THROUGH THE YEARS WEALL WILL BE TOGETHER ♪♪ JOY TO THE WORLD,THE LORD IS COME ♪♪ LET EARTH RECEIVE HER KING ♪♪ LET EVERY HEARTPREPARE HIM ROOM ♪♪ AND HEAVEN AND NATURE SING ♪♪ AND HEAVEN, AND HEAVEN,AND NATURE SING ♪♪ JOY TO THE EARTH,THE SAVIOUR REIGNS ♪♪ REPEAT THE SOUNDING JOY ♪♪ NO MORE LET SINAND SORROW GROW ♪♪ THORNS INFEST THE GROUND ♪♪ HE COMES TO MAKEHIS BLESSINGS FLOW ♪♪ AND MAKES THE NATIONS PROVE ♪♪ THE GLORIES OF HISRIGHTEOUSNESS ♪♪ AND WONDERS OF HIS LOVE ♪AND NOW WE RETURN TO"CHRISTMAS WITH CHORAL ARTS."♪ GOING THROUGH THE HILLSON A NIGHT ALL STARRYON THE WAY TO BETHLEHEM ♪♪ FAR AWAY I HEARD ASHEPHERD BOY PIPINGON THE WAY TO BETHLEHEM ♪♪ ANGELS IN THE SKYBROUGHT THIS MESSAGE NIGH ♪♪ DANCE AND SING FOR JOY ♪♪ THAT CHRIST THE NEWBORN KINGIS COME ♪♪ TO BRING US PEACE ON EARTH ♪♪ TELL ME, SHEPHERD BOYPIPING TUNES SO MERRILYON THE WAY TO BETHLEHEM ♪♪ WHO WILL HEAR YOUR TUNESON THESE HILLS SO LONELYON THE WAY TO BETHLEHEM ♪♪ ANGELS IN THE SKYBROUGHT THIS MESSAGE NIGH ♪♪ DANCE AND SING FOR THE JOYTHAT CHRIST THE NEWBORN KING ♪♪ IS COME TO BRINGPEACE ON EARTH ♪♪ AND HE'S LYING CRADLEDTHERE AT BETHLEHEM ♪♪ NONE MAY HEAR MY PIPESON THESE HILLS SO LONELYON THE WAYTO BETHLEHEM ♪♪ BUT A KING WILL HEAR MEPLAY SWEET LULLABIESWHEN I GET TO BETHLEHEM ♪♪ ANGELS IN THE SKYCAME DOWN FROM ON HIGH ♪♪ HOVERED O'ER THE MANGERWHERE THE BABE WAS LYING ♪♪ CRADLED IN THE ARMSOF HIS MOTHER MARY ♪♪ ♪♪ WHERE IS THIS NEW KING,SHEPHERD BOY PIPING MERRILY ♪♪ IS HE THERE AT BETHLEHEM ♪♪ I WILL FIND HIM SOON BYTHE STAR SHINING BRIGHTLY ♪♪ IN THE SKY O'ER BETHLEHEM ♪♪ DANCE AND SING FOR THE JOYTHAT CHRIST THE NEWBORN KING ♪♪ IS COME TO BRINGPEACE ON EARTH ♪♪ AND HE'S LYING CRADLEDTHERE AT BETHLEHEM ♪♪ MAY I COME WITH YOU,SHEPHERD BOY PIPING MERRILY,O'ER THE FIELDS OF BETHLEHEM ♪♪ PAY MY HOMAGE TOO ATTHE NEW KING'S CRADLE, ♪♪ IS IT FAR TO BETHLEHEM ♪♪ DANCE AND SING FOR THE JOYTHAT CHRIST THE NEWBORN KING ♪♪ WAS BORN IN A STABLE YONDER♪ HARK, THE HERALDANGELS SING ♪♪ JOYFUL, ALL YE NATIONS RISE ♪♪ WITH TH'ANGELICHOST PROCLAIM ♪♪ HARK, THE HERALD ANGELS SING ♪♪ CHRIST, BY HIGHESTHEAV'N ADORED ♪♪ CHRIST THE EVERLASTING LORD ♪♪ LATE IN TIME,BEHOLD HIM COME ♪♪ OFFSPRING OF AVIRGIN'S WOMB ♪♪ VEILED IN FLESHTHE GODHEAD SEE ♪♪ HAIL TH'INCARNATE DEITY ♪♪ PLEASED WITH MANIN MAN TO DWELL ♪♪ HARK, THE HERALD ANGELS SING ♪♪ HAIL THE HEAV'NLYPRINCE OF PEACE ♪♪ HAIL THE SUN OFRIGHTEOUSNESS ♪♪ LIGHT AND LIFETO ALL HE BRINGS ♪♪ MILD HE LAYS HIS GLORY BY ♪♪ BORN TO RAISE THE SONSOF EARTH ♪♪ THE KING OF KINGS ♪♪ HE WAS BORN OF AVIRGIN IN BETHLEHEM ♪♪ THE KING OF KINGS ♪♪ WAS HE THERE IN A MANGERWRAPPED IN SWADDLING CLOTHING ♪♪ BORN OF A VIRGININ BETHLEHEM ♪♪ WAS HE THERE IN A MANGERWRAPPED IN SWADDLING CLOTHING ♪♪ BORN OF A VIRGININ BETHLEHEM ♪♪ AND AS THE ANGELS REJOICEDTHE SHEPHERDS CALLEDHOLY NIGHT ♪♪ THE KING OF KINGS ♪♪ WE WILL CALL HIM EMMANUEL,GOD IS WITH US ♪GOD, MESSIAH,THE KING OF KINGS ♪♪ WHO WAS LAID IN A MANGERWRAPPED IN SWADDLINGCLOTHING ♪♪ BORN OF A VIRGININ BETHLEHEM ♪♪ PRAISE AND ADORE HIM ♪♪ WORSHIP THE BABY,THE KING OF KINGS ♪♪ WE WILL CALL HIM EMMANUEL,GOD IS WITH US ♪♪ GOD, MESSIAH,THE KING OF KINGS ♪♪ WHO WAS LAID IN A MANGERWRAPPED IN SWADDLINGCLOTHING ♪♪ BORN OF A VIRGININ BETHLEHEM ♪♪ HE IS THE KING, EMMANUEL ♪♪ LET US BOW DOWN BEFORE HIM,PRAISE AND ADORE HIM ♪♪ WORSHIP THE BABY,THE KING OF KINGS ♪♪ BORN OF A VIRGININ BETHLEHEM ♪THE PIECE YOU JUST HEARDWAS BY OUR GOOD FRIENDROSEPHAYNE POWELL,AND WAS WRITTENESPECIALLY FOR OUR CHOIR.THIS YEAR WE CELEBRATEDTHE TENTH ANNIVERSARYOF THIS ROLLICKINGNEW SPIRITUAL.I WANTED TO JUST TAKE THISOPPORTUNITY TO TELL YOUA LITTLE BIT ABOUTWHO WE ARE.THE BALTIMORE CHORAL ARTSSOCIETY CULTIVATES THE JOY OFCHORAL MUSIC BY PRESENTINGHIGH-CALIBER PERFORMANCES,WHETHER ITS ONE OF OUROWN PRODUCTIONS LIKETHE MOZART REQUIEM WE WILLBE PERFORMING IN THE SPRING,OR THROUGH COLLABORATIONSWITH THE BALTIMORE SYMPHONYAND OTHER ORCHESTRAS.WE HAVE IMPACTFUL EDUCATIONALPARTNERSHIPS WITH SEVERALBALTIMORE SCHOOLS, IN WHICH WEMENTOR, LEAD SINGING SESSIONSWITH STUDENTS MULTIPLE TIMESA YEAR IN THEIR CLASSROOMSAND ON OUR CONCERT STAGES.THESE PROGRAMS USE SINGINGAS A WAY TO BUILD COMMUNITY,HEAL DIVISIONS, AND INSPIRETHESE YOUNG PEOPLE.WE ALSO SING IN RETIREMENTCOMMUNITIES, CHURCHES AND OTHERBALTIMORE GATHERING POINTS TO BEAMBASSADORS OF CHORAL MUSICAND TO OFFER BEAUTIFUL SINGINGAND INSPIRATION TO THE CITYWE CALL HOME.WE HOPE TO SEE YOU AT OUR OTHERDYNAMIC CONCERTS THROUGHOUTTHE YEAR AND HOPEYOU'LL BE INSPIRED BYTHE MAGNIFICENT SOUNDS YOU HEARFROM OUR TALENTED SINGERS.THE NEXT PIECE YOU'RE ABOUT TOHEAR IS AN TREASURED MASTERPIECETHAT HAS ENCHANTED BOTHYOUNG AND OLD SINCE 1892.IT'S THE WALTZ OF THE FLOWERSFROM TCHAIKOVSKY'S ICONICBALLET, "THE NUTCRACKER."ENJOY!♪ DECK THE HALLS WITHBOUGHS OF HOLLY ♪♪ FA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA ♪♪ TROLL THE ANCIENTYULE-TIDE CAROL ♪♪ FA-LA-LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA-LA ♪♪ SEE THE BLAZING YULEBEFORE US ♪♪ FA-LA-LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA-LA ♪♪ STRIKE THE HARPAND JOIN THE CHORUS ♪♪ FA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA ♪♪ WHILE I TELL OFYULE-TIDE TREASURE ♪♪ FA-LA-LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA-LA ♪♪ FAST AWAY THE OLDYEAR PASSES ♪♪ FA-LA-LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA-LA ♪♪ HAIL THE NEW YEAR,LADS AND LASSES ♪♪ FA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA ♪♪ HEEDLESS OF THEWIND AND WEATHER ♪♪ FA-LA-LA-LA-LA, LA-LA-LA-LA ♪SOME CHILDREN SEEHIM LILY WHITE,THE BABY JESUS BORN THIS NIGHT.SOME CHILDREN SEEHIM LILY WHITE,WITH TRESSES SOFT AND FAIR.SOME CHILDREN SEE HIMBRONZED AND BROWN,THE LORD OF HEAVENTO EARTH COME DOWN.SOME CHILDREN SEE HIMBRONZED AND BROWN,WITH DARK AND HEAVY HAIR.SOME CHILDREN SEEHIM ALMOND-EYED,THIS SAVIOR WHOMWE KNEEL BESIDE.SOME CHILDREN SEEHIM ALMOND-EYED,WITH SKIN OF YELLOW HUE.SOME CHILDREN SEEHIM DARK AS THEY,SWEET MARY'S SONTO WHOM WE PRAY.SOME CHILDREN SEE HIMDARK AS THEY, AND, AH!THEY LOVE HIM, TOO!THE CHILDREN IN EACHDIFFERENT PLACEWILL SEE THE BABY JESUS' FACELIKE THEIRS, BUT BRIGHTWITH HEAVENLY GRACE,AND FILLED WITH HOLY LIGHT.O LAY ASIDE EACHEARTHLY THING,AND WITH THY HEARTAS OFFERING,COME WORSHIP NOWTHE INFANT KING.'TIS LOVE THAT'S BORN TONIGHT.♪ AND PEACE ON EARTH ♪[ lyrics unavailable ]♪ O COME, LET US ADORE HIM ♪RING OUT, WILD BELLS,TO THE WILD SKY,THE FLYING CLOUD,THE FROSTY NIGHT:THE YEAR IS DYINGIN THE NIGHT;RING OUT, WILD BELLS,AND LET HIM DIE.RING OUT THE OLD,RING IN THE NEW,RING, HAPPY BELLS,ACROSS THE SNOW:THE YEAR IS GOING,LET HIM GO;RING OUT THE FALSE,RING IN THE TRUE.RING OUT THE GRIEFTHAT SAPS THE MIND.FOR THOSE THAT HEREWE SEE NO MORE;RING OUT THE FEUDOF RICH AND POOR,RING IN REDRESSTO ALL MANKIND.RING OUT A SLOWLYDYING CAUSE,AND ANCIENT FORMSOF PARTY STRIFE;RING IN THE NOBLERMODES OF LIFE,WITH SWEETER MANNERS,PURER LAWS.RING OUT THE WANT,THE CARE, THE SIN,THE FAITHLESS COLDNESSOF THE TIMES;RING OUT, RING OUTMY MOURNFUL RHYMESBUT RING THE FULLERMINSTREL IN.RING OUT FALSE PRIDEIN PLACE AND BLOOD,THE CIVIC SLANDERAND THE SPITE;RING IN THE LOVEOF TRUTH AND RIGHT,RING IN THE COMMONLOVE OF GOOD.RING OUT OLD SHAPESOF FOUL DISEASE;RING OUT THE NARROWINGLUST OF GOLD;RING OUT THETHOUSAND WARS OF OLD,RING IN THE THOUSANDYEARS OF PEACE.RING IN THE VALIANTMAN AND FREE,THE LARGER HEART,THE KINDLIER HAND;RING OUT THEDARKNESS OF THE LAND,RING IN THE CHRISTTHAT IS TO BE.ON BEHALF OF THE BALTIMORECHORAL ARTS SOCIETY AND MYSELF,THANK YOU SO MUCH FORSPENDING SOME TIME WITH US.AND A SPECIAL THANKS TOBGE FOR SPONSORING"CHRISTMAS WITH CHORAL ARTS."IT'S ALWAYS AN IMMENSE PLEASURETO SHARE THIS TIMELESSCHRISTMAS MUSIC WITH YOU ANDYOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY.JOIN US AGAIN NEXT YEAR, ORBETTER YET, IN PERSON AS WELL!FROM THE CHORAL ARTS FAMILY, WEWISH YOU A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS,HAPPY HANUKAH, AND APROSPEROUS NEW YEAR.YOU KNOW, CHRISTMAS TIMEWOULDN'T BE COMPLETE WITHOUTA LITTLE BIT OF MUSIC FROMGEORGE FREDERIC HANDEL.WE LEAVE YOU WITH HIS IMMORTAL"HALLELUJAH CHORUS"FROM THE MESSIAH.♪ HALLELUJAH ♪♪ FOR THE LORD GODOMNIPOTENT REIGNETH ♪♪ HALLELUJAH ♪♪ IS BECOME THEKINGDOM OF OUR LORD ♪♪ AND OF HIS CHRIST,AND OF HIS CHRIST ♪♪ AND HE SHALL REIGNFOREVER AND EVER ♪♪ AND LORD OF LORDS ♪♪ FOREVER AND EVER,HALLELUJAH ♪♪ KING OF KINGS ♪♪ FOREVER AND EVER,HALLELUJAH ♪♪ AND LORD OF LORDS ♪♪ KING OF KINGS ANDLORD OF LORDS ♪♪ HE SHALL REIGNFOREVER AND EVER ♪♪ HALLELUJAH ♪♪ KING OF KING ANDLORD OF LORDS ♪♪ HALLELUJAH ♪





