Three Russians Pull 1000t Train In Guinness Record Bid

Three Russians Pull 1000t Train In Guinness Record Bid



This is the moment three Russian strongmen pull a train weighing over 1,000 tonnes by crawling along the track - and they are working to have the feat recognised by Guinness World Records.

