Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment Turkey's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that allows troop deployment in Libya, in a move that paves the way for further military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli, but is unlikely to see boots on the ground immediately. Emer McCarthy reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Erdogan says parliament to vote in January on Libya troop deployment Ankara (AFP) Dec 26, 2019 The Turkish parliament will in January vote on a motion to send troops...

Energy Daily - Published 5 days ago



Turkish opposition says it opposes Libya troop deployment bill Turkey's main opposition party said on Monday it opposes a bill to allow a troop deployment to Libya,...

Reuters - Published 4 days ago