France's pension reform strike longest since 1968

France's pension reform strike longest since 1968
Union boss defiant on France's longest strike in decades

Union boss defiant on France's longest strike in decadesEmployees of French national railway operator SNCF are seen on a platform at Gare Montparnasse train...
WorldNews - Published

French govt offers some concessions, but strike over pension reform continues

With France gripped by strike action crippling the transport system in a dispute over pensions...
France 24 - Published


aristeroxori

polyaristeros RT @Gerrrty: 29th day of strike action against the governments pension reform in #France. The procession travels by torchlight in #Marseill… 8 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @RT_com: Fresh CLASHES in #Paris as French pension reform strike breaks records MORE: https://t.co/U9jUCgfp9s https://t.co/9SH8jR1MXY 21 minutes ago

Scylardor

Alexandre Baron RT @GameWorkers: In support of the resistance against the proposed pension reform in France @stjv_fr is calling for a ten day strike in the… 2 hours ago

alanlaidler13

Alan Laidler RT @Ian56789: Fresh CLASHES in Paris as the French General Strike against pension cuts breaks records (VIDEOS) https://t.co/Vbk2UWtv4K #gr… 3 hours ago

TME291310

✞IMO✞HY Fresh CLASHES in Paris as French pension reform strike breaks records (VIDEOS) — RT World News https://t.co/stJQkKLN51 3 hours ago

wordsofreason_1

Edward R Cruz Foster RT @euronews: Today is the 29th consecutive day of France's pension reform strike. It's the longest it's been since 1968. #retraites https… 3 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Fresh CLASHES in Paris as French pension reform strike breaks records (VIDEOS) — RT World News https://t.co/Fc8xkEz5so via @skinnergj 4 hours ago


Protest against pension reform at Gare du Nord in Paris [Video]Protest against pension reform at Gare du Nord in Paris

Unions and workers protest against the government pension reform in the heart of Paris for the 24th day in a row. It is the longest general strike in France since 1986.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

Public transport unions protest in Paris against pension reform plan [Video]Public transport unions protest in Paris against pension reform plan

Public transport workers on strike for 22 days gathered and marched in Paris on Thursday as they continued to ask the French government to drop a pension reform plan they say will impact future..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

