Justin Bieber to reveal exclusive footage of his wedding

Justin Bieber to reveal exclusive footage of his wedding The star will reveal exclusive unseen footage of his wedding to Hayley Bieber in his new YouTube docuseries.

The popstar - who wed the model in September last year - is set to release his docuseries 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' this month, which will follow the singer as he makes his highly anticipated first album in four years after he shocked fans by canceling his world tour in 2017.

The show will allow fans to get a glimpse into Justin's personal life with never before seen intimate footage of his "inner circle" at his wedding.

A statement read: A statement read: