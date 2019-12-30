Global  

Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wishes Everyone 'Happy Thanksgiving' While Introducing New Head Coach

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder apparently forgot what holiday the country just celebrated.

Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wishes Everyone ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ While Introducing New Head Coach

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder apparently forgot what holiday the country just celebrated.

Snyder wished everyone a "Happy Thanksgiving" while introducing new head coach Ron Rivera during a press conference, even though it's Jan. 2.

Katie Johnston reports.
