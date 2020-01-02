Weekly Jobless Claims Fell in Waning Days of 2019 now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:28s - Published Weekly Jobless Claims Fell in Waning Days of 2019 The number dropped by 2,000 to 222,000 in the seven days up until December 28, although the four-week average ticked up by 4,750 to 233,250.