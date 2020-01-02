Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Weekly Jobless Claims Fell in Waning Days of 2019

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Weekly Jobless Claims Fell in Waning Days of 2019

Weekly Jobless Claims Fell in Waning Days of 2019

The number dropped by 2,000 to 222,000 in the seven days up until December 28, although the four-week average ticked up by 4,750 to 233,250.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 222,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower from an upwardly...
RTTNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.