Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan.

There, he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.
Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn,...
Ghosn says he alone organised escape to Japan as Interpol issues red notice

An Interpol red notice has now been issued against former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after he escaped...
Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, as Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.

Where in the World is Carlos Ghosn? Interpol Issues Wanted Notice for Former Nissan Exec

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault executive, flees Japan ahead of his corruption trial.

