Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan.

There, he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.