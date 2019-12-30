Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mariah Carey Is the First Artist to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100 in Four Decades | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Mariah Carey Is the First Artist to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100 in Four Decades | Billboard News

Mariah Carey Is the First Artist to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100 in Four Decades | Billboard News

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the gift that keeps on giving her historic achievements, as the song makes the superstar the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist to Have No. 1 Songs in Four Decades!

Mariah Carey is queen of the charts! Thanks to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting No. 1,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBillboard.comAceShowbizSifyFOXNews.comWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Mariah #Carey is the first artist to score a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four different decades https://t.co/Y92OrDH2FM 2 minutes ago

Luke97656718

Luke RT @CNN: Mariah Carey is the first artist ever to top the Billboard charts in four decades https://t.co/bgTzW1GRhX 10 minutes ago

pyramidfire

@pyramidfire RT @pyramidfire: Mariah Carey became the first artist to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades. https:… 13 minutes ago

pyramidfire

@pyramidfire Mariah Carey became the first artist to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades.… https://t.co/W3QsWvaSlf 14 minutes ago

Luke97656718

Luke RT @CNN: Mariah Carey is the first artist ever to top the Billboard charts in four decades https://t.co/PuhkPJhwVW 23 minutes ago

SHIGGTWEETS

SELECTA SHIGG/ KKSHWORLD.TODAY RT @MIDUFINGA: Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist To Earn A No. 1 Single In Four Different Decades https://t.co/CUit4p07QG #MIDUFINGA #KKSHW… 41 minutes ago

MIDUFINGA

KING617 Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist To Earn A No. 1 Single In Four Different Decades https://t.co/CUit4p07QG… https://t.co/WR2c8eSMWW 43 minutes ago

DCW50

DCW50 Mariah Carey is the first artist to score a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four different decades https://t.co/0FcljLVxxS 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History [Video]Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History

Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History. Carey became the first artist to ever top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 in four different decades. "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which is No. 1 on the first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song Most Popular Song For Past 4 Decades [Video]Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song Most Popular Song For Past 4 Decades

Mariah Carey's hit Christmas song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is the first song to top the charts in four separate decades and is the first chart-topper of 2020.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.