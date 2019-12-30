Mariah Carey Is the First Artist to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100 in Four Decades | Billboard News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:27s - Published Mariah Carey Is the First Artist to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100 in Four Decades | Billboard News Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the gift that keeps on giving her historic achievements, as the song makes the superstar the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.

