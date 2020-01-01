Midmorning With Aundrea - January 1, 2020 (Part 1) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

Take it easy.

Capturing a moment a time.

A photographer is giving families a priceless gift.

And, our travel expert kelly mckellar is here with 2020 travel trends.

Plus, scott martin is back with "uncorked.

Midmorning starts right now.

There is new hope tonight in the battle against breast cancer - a disease that's expected to be diagnosed in more than 265- thousand americans this year - killing nearly 42- thousand.

Dr. jon lapook tells us about a promising new drug - that targets tumors with remarkable precision.

49 year old dikla benzeevi has been living with metastatic breast cancer for 17 years.as the cancer spread to her lungs, she tried 15 different drugs.

Last year, her doctors suggested she join a trial of a new therapy targeted specifically at benzeevi's disease, her-2 positive metastatic breast cancer there's no new tumors and it's staying stable which is a good sign her-2 is a gene that results in aggressive breast cancer and occurs in about 20 percent of patients with metastatic disease.

Targeted therapies like herceptin often stop working as the cancer becomes resistant.

In this trial, the drug, for now labelled ds-8201, was tested in 184 patients.

Tumors shrank in 61 percent of patients, and disappeared in 6 percent.

Dr. ian krop is one of the authors so this new drug// works basically by selectively delivery high concentrations of chemotherapy directly to the cancer cell it's essentially like a guided missile cancer growth was halted for an average of 16 months, longer than what is usually seen with current therapies.

Patients were able to get back on with their lives and not worry about the cancer while the drug was working tag: this drug does come with serious side effects, including severe lung injury that caused deaths... so moving forward the safety of the drug is going to be a concern.

Dr jon lapook.

Cbs news.

Ny.

If you reach for a snack while drinking a beer or sipping a glass of wine... you're not alone.

But why is it that the more you drink... the more you eat?

Reid binion takes a look.

We've all heard that marijuana gives you the munchies.

But for many of us, the same this is true when we drink alcohol cheese and wine tacos and tequila shots and tots these things just go together.

But what is it about drinking alcohol that makes us want to reach for the fridge?

There could be two explanations the simplest is this... alcohol is known to lower inhibitions and cloud judgment... so when we're drinking, we may not think twice about ordering that pizza at 2am or not be worried about whether or not a salad is a healthier choice.

Another reason... evidence shows that alcohol messes with the effects of leptin--- the hormone that tells us when we're full some studies showed it didn't just quiet the signals of leptin but may actually stimulate signals in the brain to tell us we're starving!

So how do we walk away from wine night with the ladies without eating too much?

Make sure you're having a balanced meal when you drink.

Including whole grains, healthy fats and proteins.

Put away the pizza rolls and candy... have healthier snacks like chopped veggies and popcorn available and whenever you drink, make sure to stay hydrated.

For today's health minute, i'm reid binion.

Chances are some of the holiday gifts you bought online are still on the way.

So, how do you keep package thieves from stealing those presents from your porch?

Meredith wood has tips to keep porch pirates at bay.

The holidays are a prime season for criminals.

As more of us shop for our holiday gifts online.

This year-- the postal service projects 800-million package deliveries between thanksgiving and new year's eve.

And according to transportation experts-- 15-percent of all deliveries in urban areas fail to reach customers on the first attempt due to package theft or other issues.

Because of that--- a growing number of online retailers are offering in-store pickup or ship to store options.

If you still have online gifts heading to your doorstep-- follow these steps to make sure strangers don't walk up to front door-- and walk off with your merchandise.

Number one-- sign up for delivery updates.

The u-p-s "my choice" progr sends you updates and drop- off times to keep packages from sitting outside.

Number two-- redirect packages to your office instead of your home address.

Just make sure your employer is ok with that.

Number three-- pick it up at a facility.

Even if your packages don't need a signature, you can request they get held at the facility so they don't get left on your stoop.

Number four-- pick it up instead.

Amazon locker delivery, package concierge, and u-p-s access point all allow packages to be sent to a secure location.

Also, many retailers offer free shipping directly to a nearby store where you can pick up your items. for consumer watch-- i'm meredith wood.

You can also schedule delivery on a day you know you'll be home or simply require a signature for that precious package.

The cbs series " more perfect union" aims t show that what unites us as americans is far greater than what divides us.

For many families, the cost of a professional holiday photo is out of reach.

But in lynchburg, virginia, janet shamlian found one woman and a team of volunteers at "the christma studio," givin families what can only be described as a priceless gift.

Script: you guys go right over there to the lady on the end it was an offer almost too good to be true... but when the doors opened, they discovered - it was real.

1...2...3 a photo session - in a festive setting with a team of pros behind the lens.

"aww so cute!

For delisha dickerson and her sons - and every family that comes to the christmas studio in lynchburg - the offer of a holiday photo came without a price tag.

Have you ever done that before?

No we don't normally do them professionally.

12-year-old breanna layne came with her mom and sister kaylee.

I've dreamed of doing this but it's never really happened and now my dream has come true "you guys ca pick which setting you want."

Brandy layne is a caretaker..

..who seldom has the chance to be cared áfor.á if you had to pay out of pocket for this?

I would never be able to do it..

Living on a limited budget would never ever ever be able to do it.

You can give mom a kiss on the cheek before today, brandy had only selfies of her family.

You guys can give mom a hug too photographer leah stauffer dreamed up the idea..

'i've come across a lot of families throughout the years that ask, hey can i have that photo?

That's the only professional photo we have // and i just started thinking about those families...'

So she put out a call for help..

Every one she asked said 'yes' and then she let the community know... 'when i started doing this i was worried no families would show up and someone told me leah..

If one family shows up, that's all that matters' she needn't have worried.

They hoped for 40 families... 87 signed up.

Each one got the star treatment - including hair and makeup - and a holiday photo.

For brandy layne and her girls..

Just what they need.

'we're kind of staring over but we're getting there..

This is a good start' a moment captured forever... "try to blow it and a gift for which there is no price.

Start planning right away.

Kelly has all the newest trends in travel next on mid morning.

Our travel agent kelly mckellar is here this morning - just before she hops another plane for another trip.

We're talking travel trends and what's new for 20.

#1 forbes travel trends for 2020: #1 travel trend- multigeneration al travel #1 global destination- italy #1 family destination- hawaii #1 reason to travel- celebration travel trends: - insta-tourism- trips to get the best instagram pictures - microtrips- 2-4 day trips, budget and work friendly - christmas vacations- travel to see christmas decorations disney, nyc, aspen, chicago - guided tours- think free vacations - dna trips- explore where your dna is from new for 20 disney world- new riviera resort , new ride mickey and minnie's runaway train in hollywood studios universal studios- new live action show- follow jason bourne across several continents while being chased by sinister characters disneyland- new main street parade royal caribbean cruise line- new quantum class ships- anthem and ovation of the seas carnival cruise line- new ship- the carnival mardi gras

That story ahead on mid morning.

So some people in california are lining up to ápay to walk rescue dogs.

It's part of a program that allows customers to 'rent' a dog for a hike and help give the animal a second chance at life.

Chris martinez explains.

Nats&.

"these are not necessaril happy-go-lucky animals&" in the hands of caring strangers - these dogs are getting a second chance.

"these ar rescue dogs and they don't have the best behavior, they've been abused, neglected, any number of things.&" ryan boyd says correcting that behavior is one of the reasons for this rescue dog hike.

Each week - walkers pay to take the shelter animals on a 2 hour climb through la's runyon canyon.

Every walker takes a turn with each dog& and after several times out, boyd says the once skittish animals turn over a new leaf& "you can just se the behavior improve, improve, improve and then the dog's adoptable."

The walk is booked online through air b&b experiences - and all the money raised goes to 'free animal doctor' - a nonprofit that provides life- savings surgeries for ill and injured rescue dogs.

A majority of the áwalkers are tourists - like paul westerhoff.

The dog owner from germany was missing his pet back home - and saw áthis as a chance to scratch that itch& "it's a perfec opportunity, being out in nature, spending time with the dog."

"alrigh brownie& doing good!"

So far - the walks have led to the adoptions of dozens of animals - and the hikes are growing, with at least a couple dozen walkers now signing up each week& "they get t hang out with dogs and they get to have a positive social impact."

An impact that will ultimately - save lives.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles.

The program has become so popular, they're now expanding their walks to other areas of california, including a hike near san diego.

A wounded warrior has embarked on a new mission-- far removed from the battlefield.

But now... as then... he has a powerful ally at his side.

David martin continues the cbs series, "profiles i service."

Hatch: it's like having a loaded gun.

James hatch knows what he's talking about.

The former navy seal was a dog handler on scores of raids in iraq and afghanistan until he was badly wounded in 2009.

The leg still gets stiff in cold weather but with the help of mina he's back in action as -- get this -- a 52-year- old freshman at yale university.

Hatch suffers from ptsd but mina's got his back.

Hatch: mina will just sit behind me and it just makes me feel like, okay, if somebody wants to do anything, they'll have to go through mina.

Mina doesn't like gun fire so she is strictly a service dog, but she comes from a family of war dogs.

Hatch: they can do the, the work of four or five guys in, in a combat situation.

They can find explosives.

They can alert you to the, to people hiding in walls or behind curtains.

Martin: do dogs have courage or is it just a game to them?

Hatch:they don't completely understand what it is we humans are asking them to do.

.

Clearly they don't understand bullets.

If they did, they'd say, hey, nah.

You guys can go ahead and take care of that.

That's a human thing.

Martin: do these dogs save lives.

Hatch: yeah, for sure.

Mine was saved on multiple occasions by the dogs that i worked with.

He went on about 40 missions with his first dog spike -- until .

.

Hatch: i sent him to bite a guy and i started putting rounds into the guy// one of the bullets went through the human and into spike and killed him.

Hatch lost four dogs in combat.

He's started a fund to help care for war dogs when they come home.

Hatch: i think it's important that we understand what we're asking these dogs to do on behalf of humans.

Mina is 60 pounds of fast-twitch muscle and off the chart energy.

She is an awesome animal -- too awesome for most humans to handle.

Hatch: people are keen to have a dog like this in their life and they don't really understand the amount of work regular emails from people // and they say i can't handle this dog.

As he said, it's like having a loaded gun.

Dm, cbs news, stony creek connecticut.

Wine recommendation s for christmas.

Scott martin with uncorked next on mid morning.