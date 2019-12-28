Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool achieve unbeaten half-century at Anfield – the Premier League Data Diary

Liverpool ended 2019 with a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League after extending their...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC SportThe Age


Liverpool Team News: Predicted line-up in Premier League clash against Wolves

Liverpool are closing in on their first ever Premier League title and their first top flight league...
Shoot - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Sport



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton [Video]Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Match Preview: Liverpool v Sheffield United [Video]Match Preview: Liverpool v Sheffield United

Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Sheffield United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.