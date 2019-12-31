Global  

U.S. deploying 750 paratroopers after protestors breach U.S. embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief

U.S. deploying 750 paratroopers after protestors breach U.S. embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief

U.S. deploying 750 paratroopers after protestors breach U.S. embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief

The U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division is deploying paratroopers to Kuwait, after Iran-affiliated rioters swarmed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound.

President Donald Trump is putting the blame on Iran after Iraqi Shiite militiamen and protesters broke into the U.S. Embassy over deadly U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

