Local effect of age increase to buy tobacco/nicotine products

ON THE BOOKS CONCERNING NICOTINEPRODUCTS.NOW -- PEOPLE MUST BE AT LEAST21 TO VAPE OR SMOKE -- NOT 18.THE NEW FEDERAL LAW TOOK EFFECTNEARLY TWO WEEKS AGO.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S ROGELIOMARES -- SPOKE WITH A SMOKE SHOPOWNER ABOUT HOW THIS IS ALREADYAFFECTING HER BUSINESS.ROGELIO?JACKIE DUGAN GOT INTO THETOBACCO BUSINESS ABOUT A YEARAGO.SHE TOLD ME WITH NEW RULES -- ASTHEY APPLY TO HER CLIENTELE --SHESHE TOLD ME WITH NEW RULES -- ASTHEY APPLY TO HER CLIENTELE --SHE EXPECTS TO LOSE ABOUT 30PERCENT OF HER BUSINESS.NO, THAT'S A LOT, I HAVE BILLSTO PAY.JACKIE DUGAN SAYS SHE LEFT A20-YEAR CAREER IN MENTAL HEALTHTOSTART HER OWN SMOKE SHOP INTUCSON.I SAW THIS AS AN OPPORTUNITY TOCONTINUE HELPING PEOPLE WITHOUTTHE STRESS.SHE SAYS RULES WERE DIFFERENTWHEN SHE TOOK A CHANCE ATSTARTING HER OWN BUSINESS.I HAD A LOT OF REGULARS THATWERE 18, NOT QUITE 21, I'VEALREADY HAD TO TURN SO MANY OFTHEM AWAY SINCE.WE KNOW IT'LL AFFECT BUSINESS,BUT DUGAN SAYS IT COULD AFFECTCUSTOMERS WHO USE THESE PRODUCTSFOR THEIR MEDICATION.

MOSTNOTABLY MEDICINAL MARIJUANA --LEGAL IN ARIZONA SINCEAUGUST 2019.THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE DIFFICULTYTAKING IT.

THAT'D BE LIKE USBUYING,SAY A SYRUP FROM OUR PHARMACYTHAT WE NEEDED BUT WE DIDN'TSYRINGE.DUGAN SAYS SHE'S ONLY ALLOWED TOSELL PRODUCTS FOR USE WITHTOBACCO-- BUT SHE ADDS THAT PARENTS AREFINDING WAYS AROUND NEW LAWSALREADY.THEY'LL COME IN AND BUY WHATTHEIR SON OR DAUGHTER NEEDS.PROPONENTS HAVE APPLAUDED THENEW LAW AS A WAY OF CURBINGVAPINGBY MINORS.DUGAN ARGUES AGE IS A RELATIVEISSUE.THEY'RE 18 AND THEY CAN GO INTHE SERVICE.

THEY'RE 18 AND THEYCAN VOTE.

IF THEY'RE 16 AND DOSOMETHING STUPID THEY CAN BECHARGED AS ANADULT, BUT THEY'RE BEING YOU'RENOT MATURE ENOUGH TO MAKE THEDECISIONABOUT TOBACCO.THIS LAW IS EFFECTIVE AS ITSTANDS -- WITH NO 'GRANDFATHERCLAUSE' FOR ANYONE WHO WAS OFLEGAL AGE BEFORE AND USED