Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he understood why residents he greeted in a bushfire-ravaged town angrily confronted him a day earlier.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales [Video]Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter [Video]Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter

A funeral service has taken place for volunteer firefighter Geoff Keaton, who died battling wildfires ravaging Australia. The family of Mr Keaton, firefighters and Australian Prime Minister Scott..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

