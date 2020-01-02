Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he understood why residents he greeted in a bushfire-ravaged town angrily confronted him a day earlier.



Recent related videos from verified sources Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published 18 hours ago Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter A funeral service has taken place for volunteer firefighter Geoff Keaton, who died battling wildfires ravaging Australia. The family of Mr Keaton, firefighters and Australian Prime Minister Scott.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published 23 hours ago