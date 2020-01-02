Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Damon Dash says Aaliyah wanted to keep R. Kelly away after aannulment

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Damon Dash says Aaliyah wanted to keep R. Kelly away after aannulment

Damon Dash says Aaliyah wanted to keep R. Kelly away after aannulment

Dash's interview is part of Lifetime's new documentary, 'Surviving R.

Kelly Part II: The Reckoning'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shikai32

Ayubi Aaliyah's ex-boyfriend Damon Dash says she was 'the sacrificial lamb' in R. Kelly 'cover-up' - Yahoo Entertainment… https://t.co/wPt6zKZRoE 14 minutes ago

Georgia00121594

Georgia Martinez RT @Independent: Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in R Kelly abuse ‘cover-up’, says music boss Damon Dash https://t.co/s2TUbiJa0l 17 minutes ago

jmisraje1111

♥️⚖️🥀🦋⚜️FranceWantsHerStatueBack🗽🌹🌎🇺🇸🍑 RT @brat2381: I know the world is in chaos right now, but I just really wanted to say fvck R. Kelly. Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb… 33 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Aaliyah's ex-boyfriend Damon Dash says she was 'the sacrificial lamb' in R. Kelly 'cover-up' – Yahoo Entertainment https://t.co/oICKZAehaT 33 minutes ago

Funkingss1

Funkingss.blogspot https://t.co/w7XZ5cXiQj Aaliyah's Ex-Boyfriend Damon Dash Says It's 'Disgusting' R. Kelly Would Marry a Child. Clic… https://t.co/G4BtqvDNpX 54 minutes ago

CNNcelebnews

Celeb News Now Aaliyah's Ex Damon Dash Says Late Singer Was 'Just Happy to Be Away' After R. Kelly Relationship… https://t.co/zYxbFyULah 2 hours ago

Brucey1

Sophie Law RT @IndyMusic: Aaliyah was like a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in R Kelly abuse ‘cover-up’, says music boss Damon Dash https://t.co/XjbZlDdW84 2 hours ago

JohnApp63499667

John Applegate Aaliyah's Ex-Boyfriend Damon Dash Says It's 'Disgusting' R. Kelly Would Marry a Child https://t.co/yMDVBrgmIu 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Wanted to Keep R. Kelly Away After Annulment [Video]Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Wanted to Keep R. Kelly Away After Annulment

Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Wanted to Keep R. Kelly Away After Annulment. Dash's interview is part of Lifetime's new documentary, 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.'. Keep him the f--- away from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.