Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Kevin Feige clarifies comments on transgender Marvel superhero

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Kevin Feige clarifies comments on transgender Marvel superhero

Kevin Feige clarifies comments on transgender Marvel superhero

There are no immediate plans for the first transgender Marvel superhero, despite recent comments from Kevin Feige.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU film

Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU filmAttach Main Entertaiment Image: kevin-feige.jpg Marvel is all set to introduce an all-new transgender...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thurstan_92

8 RT @heroichollywood: Kevin Feige Clarifies Comments About Horror Tone In ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel https://t.co/rzHOCdS8Pu https://t.co/KsDl… 3 days ago

heroichollywood

Heroic Hollywood Kevin Feige Clarifies Comments About Horror Tone In ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel https://t.co/rzHOCdS8Pu https://t.co/KsDlJQT9sT 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character [Video]Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed a trans character will appear in a new superhero movie.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon' [Video]First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.