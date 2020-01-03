Cat vs. chants: Friendly feline tests Buddhist monk's patience

VIDEO SHOWS: CAT CLINGING TO BUDDHIST MONK DURING NEW YEAR'S EVE CHANTING SHOWS: BANGKOK, THAILAND (DECEMBER 31, 2019) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (FLASH NOPHAYONG SOOKPHAN - MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "FLASH NOPHAYONG SOOKPHAN") 1.

CAT CLINGING TO BUDDHIST MONK WHILE HE IS CHANTING ON NEW YEAR'S EVE STORY: A Thai temple cat's bid for affection during solemn Buddhist prayers for the new year on Tuesday (December 31) was enough to test the patience of a monk trying to maintain his concentration.

Video of the saffron-robed monk gently trying to push away the cat who crawled into his lap during the five-hour-long prayers delighted Thais who saw the footage on Facebook.

After several attempts to repel the cat -- who climbed up his saffron-coloured robe, kneaded his shoulder and blocked the view to his scripture book -- the monk finally gave up and started petting the furry intruder.

"I was trying to read the book.

But I was more focused on the cat," said the 25-year-monk, who uses the monastic name Luang Pi Komkrit Taechachoto.

The video was originally posted on public Facebook group "Cats' Slaves" and was soon reposted on different pages.

It has gained around 300,000 views collectively and was also replayed on Thai TV.

Thailand has a tradition of free-roaming cats at its many Buddhist temples.

Wat Udomrangsi is home to at least a dozen stray cats, who are fed by devotees each day, Komkrit said.

