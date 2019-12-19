Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role

Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role

Margot Robbie struggled to "understand" her 'Bombshell' character initially, so she set about researching Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, and created a fake Twitter account to observe "young millennial conservative girls".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How Margot Robbie Included Elle Woods in Her Bombshell Performance

"What--like it's hard?" Ok, that wasn't Margot Robbie's dialogue in Bombshell, but the star still...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie [Video]Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie

Charlize Theron was very "impressed" by her 'Bombshell' co-star Margot Robbie and can see a lot of her own ambition reflected in the younger actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Bombshell with Margot Robbie - 'Fox Story' Clip [Video]Bombshell with Margot Robbie - "Fox Story" Clip

Check out the official "Fox Story" clip from Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.