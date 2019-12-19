Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role Margot Robbie struggled to "understand" her 'Bombshell' character initially, so she set about researching Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, and created a fake Twitter account to observe "young millennial conservative girls".

