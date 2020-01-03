Klobuchar Raises Over $11 Million

Global  

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar raised $11.4 million in the final three months of 2019.

That's her strongest fundraising quarter since launching her presidential campaign.

She's had strong debate performances throughout the fall.

Her strong debates boosted her fundraising as well as her performance in polls.

The fourth-quarter haul gives her the financial strength to give other candidates a run for their money in Iowa.

Klobuchar's campaign said its average online contribution was $32.

The campaign also did not share how much money it spent in the fourth quarter.

It did not say how much it had left in the bank heading into January.
