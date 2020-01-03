Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death

Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death

Protests have taken place in Iran's city of Mashhad today (January 3) following the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who died in an airstrike near Baghdad Airport earlier today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death

Protests have taken place in Iran's city of Mashhad today (January 3) following the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who died in an airstrike near Baghdad Airport earlier today.

Footage shows protesters scaling a building unveiling a banner as other demonstrators sing and hold placards.

The US-led drone airstrike killed Soleimani and other Iran backed figures.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St [Video]Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St

Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday to celebrate the killing of Iran's most senior general. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport earlier in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:44Published

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.