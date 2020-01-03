Global  

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning.

He also called for a "forceful" retaliation.

... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night on their hands, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, via 'The New York Times'.

Maj.

Gen.

Qassim Soleimani was killed in an overnight drone strike at the Baghdad airport.

The Trump Administration promptly conceded to ordering the strike following the news that it had occurred.

In an early morning tweet on Friday, President Trump made the case that Soleimani "was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people.".

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!

, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

The U.S. State department issued a statement urging American citizens in neighboring Iraq to leave immediately.

Oil prices spiked on Friday by nearly $3 a barrel
Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Promises Retaliation After U.S. Kills General: Live Updates

Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, who led the powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards...
NYTimes.com - Published


