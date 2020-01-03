AC Milan fans hit by Ibra fever

VIDEO SHOWS: AC MILAN STRIKER ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC LEAVING CASA MILAN, IBRAHIMOVIC GREETING FANS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (JANUARY 3, 2020) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

AC MILAN STRIKER, ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC, EXITING CASA MILAN HOLDING SHIRT / IBRAHIMOVIC HOLDING SHIRT AND POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPHS 2.

VARIOUS OF IBRAHIMOVIC SMILING SURROUNDED BY FANS 3.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday (January 3) was greeted by enthusiastic fans on Friday (January 3) after he signed for AC Milan from Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic, who was officially presented by Milan earlier in the day, was treated to a rousing chant by fans, some of whom had taken a day off work and had travelled to Milan from other northern Italian cities.

Fans will be looking forward to getting reacquainted with the talismanic Swedish striker who scored 42 goals in 61 games, and won a league title and an Italian Super Cup before leaving in 2012 to join Paris St Germain.

However, he is now seven years older withmore miles on the clock.

Many commentators believe this may prove to be the final chapter of his storied career and will provide a fascinating twist in the tale of a Serie A season that has been anything but rewarding for the "Rossoneri" so far.

The second-most successful club in Italy behind Juventus in terms of league titles, Milan are parked in an undignified 10th spot in the standings.

With a thin squad that is 21 points behind leaders and bitter city rivals Inter Milan, a Hollywood ending to Milan's season is highly unlikely.

However, the drama of Ibrahimovic's return will make Serie A required watching as his career enters its final act.

