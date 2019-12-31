Global  

Some loopholes in all hospitals, says Rajasthan CM over Kota infants' deaths

Amid growing outrage over deaths of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that some loopholes can be found in all hospitals in the country.
Kota kids died from hypothermia, hospital lacked equipment: Report

The committee formed by the Rajasthan government to probe the lacunae in the hospital resulting in...
Infant deaths at Kota hospital: Centre to send high-level team

The Centre will send a high-level team comprising experts from AIIMS, Jodhpur and health economists...
BJP slams Rajasthan govt over 91 infants' deaths; minister sees CAA angle

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma launched a salvo at BJP. Sharma accused BJP of politics over children's deaths. At least 91 infants died at a Kota hospital in December 2019.

BJP women MPs visit Kota hospital to probe children deaths

As 91 children died at J.K. Lon Hospital in Kota this month, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women MP's team visited it on Tuesday to inspect wards and intensive care unit (ICU), while the National..

