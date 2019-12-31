Global  

Israel Supreme Court Won't Decide If Netanyahu Can Form New Government

Israel Supreme Court Won't Decide If Netanyahu Can Form New Government

Israel Supreme Court Won't Decide If Netanyahu Can Form New Government

On Thursday, the three-judge panel said it would be premature to rule on the issue ahead of Israel's general election in March.
