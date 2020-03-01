Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss

Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss

On the show today: Google suspended home integration for Xiaomi products after user is able to see a stranger's camera feed; OnePlus to debut a disappearing camera at CES; Apple hires ex-HBO CEO to create content for Apple TV; Segway introduced a new rideable pod that is straight out of Wall-E; All the TV tech from CES that you can handle with a bezel-less Samsung design to a roll-down LG TV; The top retail trends for 2020; How to set your goals for 2020 on this edition of Work / Life with Ciara Pressler; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's Ken Yeung, focusing on CES from TVs to A.I.

And Automotive; Between the Streams and what to watch this weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19 [Video]The Good & Bad Of Gene Editing + Uber Sues California | Digital Trends Live 12.31.19

On the show today: Uber & Postmates sue the state of California over gig labor legislation; Apple is working on under-display FaceID and biometric tech that could show up as early as this year in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 22:20Published

Digital Trends Live 12.30.19 - UnWyze Data Leaks + A Publicly Traded Human [Video]Digital Trends Live 12.30.19 - UnWyze Data Leaks + A Publicly Traded Human

On the show today: Wyze camera left info of millions uses exposed to the Internet; YouTube warns creators that revenue may drop after limiting data collection on videos aimed at kids; Apple is rumored..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.