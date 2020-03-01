Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss

On the show today: Google suspended home integration for Xiaomi products after user is able to see a stranger's camera feed; OnePlus to debut a disappearing camera at CES; Apple hires ex-HBO CEO to create content for Apple TV; Segway introduced a new rideable pod that is straight out of Wall-E; All the TV tech from CES that you can handle with a bezel-less Samsung design to a roll-down LG TV; The top retail trends for 2020; How to set your goals for 2020 on this edition of Work / Life with Ciara Pressler; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's Ken Yeung, focusing on CES from TVs to A.I.

And Automotive; Between the Streams and what to watch this weekend.