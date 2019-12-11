Robert De Niro Honours Martin Scorsese At 2020 PSFF

Robert De Niro takes the stage at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival to honour his friend and longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his work on "The Irishman".



Recent related videos from verified sources The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to battle it out at SAG Awards 'The Irishman', 'Bombshell' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lead the nominations for the 2020 SAG Awards with four nods apiece. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40Published 3 weeks ago The Irishman on Netflix - Makeup and Hair Check out the official "Makeup and Hair" featurette for the Netflix movie The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Ray.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 04:36Published 3 weeks ago