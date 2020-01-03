No urge to buy defense stocks: wealth manager 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:50s - Published No urge to buy defense stocks: wealth manager Defense stocks like Lockheed and Northrop Grumman shot higher after the U.S. airstrike Friday, but Kendall Capital Management’s Clark Kendall says he has no urge to buy them now because they’re “fully valued.”

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

No urge to buy defense stocks: wealth manager Defense stocks like Lockheed and Northrop Grumman shot higher after the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad Friday, but Kendall Capital Management's Clark Kendall says he has no urge to buy them now because they're "fully valued."



