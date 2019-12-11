Global  

Fired Dallas Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Says He's Getting Help For Alcohol Abuse

Fired Dallas Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Says He's Getting Help For Alcohol Abuse

Fired Dallas Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Says He's Getting Help For Alcohol Abuse

Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, who was fired on December 10 for "unprofessional conduct," has released a statement for the first time since losing his job.

Katie Johnston reports.
Fired Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery in rehab for alcohol abuse

Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday he is receiving professional help for...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver Post


Montgomery calls firing by Stars 'appropriate,' enters rehab

Montgomery calls firing by Stars 'appropriate,' enters rehabFormer Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery calls his dismissal by the NHL club "appropriate" and says...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Fired Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery in rehab for alcohol abuse https://t.co/CeHk0QlV5P https://t.co/6zynokRAB5 16 minutes ago

wavetop

michael grey Fired Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery in rehab for alcohol abuse https://t.co/YvEQgGTsKs 18 minutes ago

JakeHarris4

New Year, Same Jake RT @wfaa: Fired Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said the loss of his job was a "wake-up call" that spurred him to go to a residential tre… 21 minutes ago

wfaa

WFAA RT @HowertonNews: Montgomery had a premier job in the @NHL. Details surrounding the Stars' breaking point are unknown. But the team sai… 23 minutes ago

CBSLocalSports

CBS Local Sports Montgomery said he has checked into an inpatient residential program. He also said his firing last month was "the a… https://t.co/0PARgmyhMB 23 minutes ago

Margaux_mew

Margaux Fired Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery in rehab for alcohol abuse | CBC Sports https://t.co/Yeq4wSRQRn 27 minutes ago

mattace35

Matthew Balzer RT @TMZ: Fired Dallas Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Enters Rehab for Alcohol Abuse https://t.co/XUB7Xawubl 32 minutes ago

WinnipegLandsc1

Winnipeg Landscaping Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday he is receiving professional help for alcohol abuse in th… https://t.co/hDnmHbKUS2 59 minutes ago


Stars Fans Have Questions Following Abrupt Firing Of Head Coach [Video]Stars Fans Have Questions Following Abrupt Firing Of Head Coach

The Dallas Stars were back on home ice, hours after the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published

Dallas Stars Head Coach Fired; Specific Reason Not Given [Video]Dallas Stars Head Coach Fired; Specific Reason Not Given

The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday that Jim Montgomery "has been dismissed as the team's head coach." His termination was effective immediately.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:22Published

