Deadly Air Strike In Iran Could Affect Gas Prices In US

Deadly Air Strike In Iran Could Affect Gas Prices In USNatasha Brown reports.
Oil Prices Jump $3 After Air Strike Kills Iran, Iraq Military Personnel

Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad ordered by President...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersHindu


Gold jumps to four-month peak as Middle East tensions spark safety buying

Gold prices surged on Friday to a four-month peak, racing past the key $1,550 an ounce level after a...
Reuters India - Published


feefiefiefum

FIE Dems livid because they could not warm Soleimami of air strike. The most deadly air strike by Obama was 1.5 billion… https://t.co/Bid0y3UM3H 4 hours ago

SallyDilano

Dilano Sally🇨🇦 This is ONE Risk taken by President Trump that could start isolating him from at least part of his base and spoil h… https://t.co/TNwU8AH6dc 4 hours ago

Woof1940

Scott Benson @SpeakerPelosi, Could this deadly, unauthorized strike against Iran be another article of impeachment? POTUS doesn'… https://t.co/qdbwLNNPPS 5 hours ago


Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

