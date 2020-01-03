Deadly Air Strike In Iran Could Affect Gas Prices In US 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:09s - Published Natasha Brown reports. Natasha Brown reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this FIE Dems livid because they could not warm Soleimami of air strike. The most deadly air strike by Obama was 1.5 billion… https://t.co/Bid0y3UM3H 4 hours ago Dilano Sally🇨🇦 This is ONE Risk taken by President Trump that could start isolating him from at least part of his base and spoil h… https://t.co/TNwU8AH6dc 4 hours ago Scott Benson @SpeakerPelosi, Could this deadly, unauthorized strike against Iran be another article of impeachment? POTUS doesn'… https://t.co/qdbwLNNPPS 5 hours ago