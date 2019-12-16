Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement.

She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls.

After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity Mastermind," Thunberg quietly changed her Twitter handle to read simply: "Sharon." This isn't the first time Thunberg has changed her Twitter bio to reflect mentions of her by politicians and celebrities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Becomes 'Sharon' On Twitter After Quiz Show Contestant's Answer [Video]Greta Thunberg Becomes 'Sharon' On Twitter After Quiz Show Contestant's Answer

Great Thunberg becomes "Sharon" on Twitter.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:42Published

Michelle Obama comes to defense of Greta Thunberg [Video]Michelle Obama comes to defense of Greta Thunberg

Former first lady Michelle Obama recently took to social media to offer words of encouragement to climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg In a Twitter post.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.