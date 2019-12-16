Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement.

She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls.

After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity Mastermind," Thunberg quietly changed her Twitter handle to read simply: "Sharon." This isn't the first time Thunberg has changed her Twitter bio to reflect mentions of her by politicians and celebrities.