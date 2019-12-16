Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Minnesota National Guard Deploys Over 900 Soldiers In Kuwait And Iraq

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Minnesota National Guard Deploys Over 900 Soldiers In Kuwait And Iraq

Minnesota National Guard Deploys Over 900 Soldiers In Kuwait And Iraq

The Minnesota National Guard is one of the most deployed guards in the country, Reg Chapman talks with a soldier getting ready to be deployed, (2:33).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 3, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Last Fallen National Guard Soldier Laid To Rest After Fatal Helicopter Crash [Video]Last Fallen National Guard Soldier Laid To Rest After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Charles Nord was laid to rest after a fatal helicopter crash near Kimball that killed 3 National Guard soldiers, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:50). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 16, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:50Published

Chief Warrant Officer Charles Nord Is Laid to Rest [Video]Chief Warrant Officer Charles Nord Is Laid to Rest

The soldier was killed when a National Guard helicopter crashed during a routine maintenance flight, Ali Lucia reports (0:39). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Dec. 16, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.