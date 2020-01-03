Democratic presidential candidates on Friday warned of war after President Donald Trump’s order to kill Iran's top general.



Recent related videos from verified sources Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump's strike in Iraq Democratic presidential candidates on Friday warned of war after President Donald Trump’s order to kill Iran's top general. Chris Dignam has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:33Published 3 hours ago Killing Iranian commander 'enormous escalation': Biden 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in Iowa on Friday said President Donald Trump had put the U.S. on the "brink of a new kind of conflict," after Trump authorized the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:28Published 8 hours ago