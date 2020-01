AZ Congressmembers react to strike that killed Iranian General

ARE SPEAKING OUTABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP'S DECISION-- TO ATTACK AND KILL IRANIANGENERAL QASEMSOLEIMANI.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S CRAIG SMITHJOINS US NOW -- WITH REACTIONFROM SOUTHERN ARIZONA LAWMAKERS.SOLEIMANI WAS THE LEADER OFIRAN'S QUDS FORCE--- IRAN'SMAIN FORCE FOR SPYING ANDTERRORISM AROUND THE WORLD.

HEWAS IN BAGHDAD, IRAQ WHEN A U.S.DRONE STRIKE KILLED HIM AND ALEADER OF AN IRAQI MILITIAALLIED WITH IRAN.REPUBLICAN SENATOR MARTHAMCSALLY TWEETED: "QASSIMSOLEIMANIWAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHSOF HUNDREDS OF AMERICAN SOLDIERSDURING THE IRAQ WAR AND HOSTILEACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT THEMIDDLE EAST.

HIS PURSUIT OFSTATE- SPONSORED TERROR HASFINALLY COMETO AN END."DEMOCRATIC MEMBERS OF ARIZONA'SCONGRESSIONALDELEGATION ASKED WHETHER THETRUMP ADMINISTRATIONCONSIDERED THE IRANIANRETALIATION EXPECTED TO FOLLOW.DEMOCRATIC SENATOR KRYSTENSINEMA SAID IRAN'S AGGRESSIONSHOULD BE CHECKED AND THE U-S WEMUST PROTECTAMERICANS AT HOME AND ABROAD.SHE SAID: "THE COUNTRY DESERVES,AND THE ADMINISTRATIONMUST PROVIDE, A COHERENTEFFECTIVE STRATEGY TOSAFEGUARD OUR NATIONAL SECURITY.MY HIGHEST PRIORITY IS THESAFETY OF ARIZONA FAMILIES.SOLEIMANI WAS A TERRORIST AND ISTAND WITH ALL ARIZONANS INHONORING THE AMERICANS KILLEDAND HARMED BY HIS ACTIONS.SOUTHERN ARIZONA REPRESENTATIVERAUL GRIJALVASAID: "WHILE TRUMP GOLFS AT HISPRIVATE CLUB IN FLORIDA, HISRECKLESS ACTIONS HAVE ENDANGEREDTHE LIVES OF AMERICANDIPLOMATS AND SERVICEMEMBERSAROUND THE WORLD,DRAMATICALLY ESCALATED TENSIONSIN THE MIDDLE EAST, ANDRAISED THE LIKELIHOOD OF ANOTHERENDLESS WAR IN THEREGION."SOUTHERN ARIZONA REPRESENTATIVEANN KIRKPATRICKSAID SOLEIMANI WAS CLEARLY ANENEMY OF THE UNITED STATES BUTQUESTIONED WHETHER PRESIDENTTRUMP FAILED TOCONSIDER BROADER CONSEQUENCES OFTHE ATTACK.SHE SAID: "QASEM SOLEIMANI WASRESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OFAMERICANS AND HORRENDOUSVIOLENCE AROUND THE WORLD.

BUTWITHOUT MIDDLE EAST STRATEGY OREVEN THE AUTHORIZATIONFOR USE OF MILITARY FORCEAGAINST IRAN, THE ASSASSINATIONOF SOLEIMANI HAS DRASTICALLYESCALATED CONFLICT WITH IRAN -BRINGING US CLOSER TO ASENSELESS WAR.KIRKPATRICK IS CALLING FORCONGRESS TO BE BRIEFED AND TOINTERVENE IN IRAN POLICY ANDDEVELOP A NEW AUTHORIZATION OFMILITARY FORCE TO BETTER CONTROLHOW THE U-S USES FORCE IN THEMIDDLE EAST.