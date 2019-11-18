Global  

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

CM Soren was accompanied by his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren.
