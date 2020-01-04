COUNTRY WEIGHT LOSS

Global  

As we start off a new year many of us make resolutions to do better or change our lifestyle habit?

For one owensboro musician, his weight loss journey was a vital part of his success.at one point weighing over three hundred pound?

The singer song writer says if he can conquer weight loss anyone can.

44 news reporter tyler druin has his story from the bluegrass music hall of fame in owensboro.

Tyler its all started right here in the 1980's at daviess county high school for steve bridgmon he was once a theater kid turned professional musician, his journey wasn't easy, in 2017 he became the inspirational country new artist of the year?

But steve had a lot of other things going on, including a weight loss journey that may inspire you.

La lakers audi?

Nats bridgmon says he weighed 185 pounds until having his gallbladder removed at the age of 29.after having surgery, bridgemon says his weight became a major issu?

"i'm one of these people that will go out and help people a lot of times and i want to encourage others, say hey you really can do this, i don't care if its loosing weight, if you set your mind to it you can really do it.

Struggling to fit into every day clothes, suffering from depression, fatigue, and anxiety the singer song writer knew he was going to have to make life style changes to land that dream record label!

And that he did.

"i was brought in by my management team, and a label that said we would love to sign you to a deal, but we also know skinner people or people who make more money or they sell more records, that was a hard pill to swallow for somebody that already has a little success.

Nats playing music for over 25 years, the 4?

Yea?old says his career is just now starting to takeoff.with two number one inspirational country billboard singles, one of those a duet with allie collene the daughter of country music superstar garth brook?

Nats bridgmon has played music in 42 states with some of the biggest names.

Currently living in nashville his message to those in the tr?state struggling with addiction or depression.

"never count yourself out, never ever give up, never quite you just have to believe in yourself, and a lot of times when you do think you are aging out of something a lot of times there is another plan for you, may of a higher power" steve says his weight loss journey is far from over, he tirelessly works everyday to maintain a health diet, but its hard to do



