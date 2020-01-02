Global  

India infant deaths: Rajasthan hospital draws national attention

Shortages, structural deficiencies at a public hospital in India blamed for death of nearly 1,000 infants last year.
Some loopholes in all hospitals, says Rajasthan CM over Kota infants' deaths [Video]Some loopholes in all hospitals, says Rajasthan CM over Kota infants' deaths

Amid growing outrage over deaths of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that some loopholes can be found in all hospitals in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published

BJP slams Rajasthan govt over 91 infants' deaths; minister sees CAA angle [Video]BJP slams Rajasthan govt over 91 infants' deaths; minister sees CAA angle

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma launched a salvo at BJP. Sharma accused BJP of politics over children's deaths. At least 91 infants died at a Kota hospital in December 2019.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published

