Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020 Best Dressed: Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Helen Mirren stole the show as they oozed style

Golden Globes 2020 Best Dressed: Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Helen Mirren set the red carpet on...
Bollywood Life - Published

Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Made a Very Rare Public Appearance at Golden Globes 2020!

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley keep their relationship very private and rarely are...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters - Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the pres… https://t.co/hOCCZ3qCIr 1 week ago

LeoAponte_

Eduardo Aponte RT @BANGShowbiz: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington among Golden Globes presenters #GoldenGlobes #MargotRobbie #CharlizeTher… 1 week ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington among Golden Globes presenters #GoldenGlobes #MargotRobbie… https://t.co/mpJOAGS875 1 week ago

mahsalabbaf

Kit_Scarlett_HL RT @ToggleSG: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globes https://t.co/rWRMWRnwaR 1 week ago

ToggleSG

Toggle Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globes https://t.co/rWRMWRnwaR 1 week ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters https://t.co/SBWN8p2h81 https://t.co/IyAu3tuHOz 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BIRDS OF PREY movie (2020) Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead [Video]BIRDS OF PREY movie (2020) Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

BIRDS OF PREY - official movie trailer - (2020) - Plot synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female DC Comics characters -- Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:20Published

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer 2 [Video]Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor! Release Date: February 7,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.