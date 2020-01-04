Global  

'Will see what to do': Hemant Soren on Kerala CM's letter on CAA

‘Will see what to do’: Hemant Soren on Kerala CM’s letter on CAA

‘Will see what to do’: Hemant Soren on Kerala CM’s letter on CAA

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he will study Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s letter on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Soren, who was in Delhi, said “we will see what to do (on Kerala CM;s letter)”.

Soren met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during his
