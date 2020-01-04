Global  

'You never let us down': Thousands mourn Soleimani in Baghdad

'You never let us down': Thousands mourn Soleimani in Baghdad

PMF supporters gather in Baghdad after US kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani, Iraq PMF deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general [Video]Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general

Thousands gathered at the funeral of Iranian Military Commander - Qasem Soleimani – who was killed in an American drone strike.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:47Published

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral [Video]Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad&apos;s streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

