Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Queen and Her Heirs Welcome the New Decade With a Family Portrait

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
The Queen and Her Heirs Welcome the New Decade With a Family Portrait

The Queen and Her Heirs Welcome the New Decade With a Family Portrait

Royal fans got a sweet surprise to kick-off the decade: a photo of Queen Elizabeth II with three generations of her heirs posing in the Throne Room.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Portrait of Queen, 3 heirs marks new decade's start

London, Jan 4 (IANS) A portrait of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II with the next three heirs -- Prince...
Sify - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters


Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George appear in rare, new portrait

The royal family is ringing in the new decade with a rare portrait featuring Queen Elizabeth and her...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrMatthewMateo1

Mr Matthew Mateo RT @10Daily: Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince Willi… 10 hours ago

10Daily

10 daily Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson P… https://t.co/TwSNDXm9YT 12 hours ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson P… https://t.co/ikf27iC2IQ 13 hours ago

usadailyexpres

usa daily express Queen and heirs Charles, William and George welcome in New Year with family picture https://t.co/WxXZxMGRRZ https://t.co/xRr5N0T8h2 21 hours ago

10Daily

10 daily Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson P… https://t.co/DXGisd5Osu 21 hours ago

BruhnRose

Angelcat Patriot 🇭🇲 🇮🇱🇺🇸 RT @10NewsFirst: Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince W… 21 hours ago

10NewsFirstQLD

10 News First Queensland Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson P… https://t.co/RBIVVqlagy 22 hours ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson P… https://t.co/MfiUfYx0ye 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Four heirs in royal portrait to mark the new decade [Video]Four heirs in royal portrait to mark the new decade

The Queen is celebrating the start of the new decade with a new portrait of herself and her three heirs.This is only the second time that a portrait of all four royals together has been issued. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

Key moments from the royal family’s 2010s [Video]Key moments from the royal family’s 2010s

The royal family’s decade has been one of celebration - from weddings, milestones and a jubilee to an abundance of babies. Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in history, the Duke of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.