Gemma Arterton says Prince Charles thought she was "common" when they met during her time in 'Nell Gwynn'.

Daily Entertainment News Gemma Arterton 'common' to Prince Charles - Prince Charles thought Gemma Arterton was "common". The 33-year-old act… https://t.co/vR5GBga278 5 days ago

Daily Entertainment News Gemma Arterton: Prince Charles thought I was 'common' - Prince Charles thought Gemma Arterton was "common". The 33-… https://t.co/bntVzCdbqe 20 hours ago