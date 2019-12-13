Global  

Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announces he's retiring after 13 seasons

Following the Buffalo Bills overtime loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announces he will be retiring from the NFL.
Bills believe they’re better prepared for playoffs than 2017

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander acknowledges how Buffalo’s previous...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Longtime NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander retires following Bills' playoff loss to Texans

Alexander retired mere moments after Buffalo's overtime loss in the AFC wild-card round
CBS Sports - Published


2020NYGIANTS

Giants RT @GiantsGem: Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said after Buffalo's 22-19 playoff loss to Houston in overtime on Saturday that he is ret… 1 hour ago

GiantsGem

Meg Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said after Buffalo's 22-19 playoff loss to Houston in overtime on Saturday that… https://t.co/S5Kjj3RWBh 1 hour ago

CampDadCam

Cam McDonald RT @WKBW: BREAKING: Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announces he will be retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons https://t.co/1j6… 12 hours ago

style_lyfe

Aaron Hamilton smh suck😥 https://t.co/nrThPhH18X 14 hours ago

JacobBeaulieu

jacob beaulieu RT @TalkPrimeTime: Buffalo #Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is retiring from the NFL after 15 seasons in the league. 14 hours ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News BREAKING: Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announces he will be retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons https://t.co/1j6kOUFgLq 15 hours ago

TalkPrimeTime

Prime Time Sports Talk Buffalo #Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is retiring from the NFL after 15 seasons in the league. 15 hours ago

kb1011801

Bev RT @8NEWS: WATCH: Touching moment as the Buffalo Bills surprised Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander by asking his daughter Zoie to sing the Natio… 1 day ago


Lorenzo Alexander named Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 3rd straight year [Video]Lorenzo Alexander named Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 3rd straight year

Lorenzo Alexander named Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 3rd straight year

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:02Published

