Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announces he's retiring after 13 seasons
Following the Buffalo Bills overtime loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announces he will be retiring from the NFL.
