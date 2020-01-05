Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?'

Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned whether there was an imminent threat.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask 'Why now?'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iranian...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsmongerng

News Monger Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask ‘Why now?’ https://t.co/DlW2FzNO2E 5 minutes ago

marco_kerkhofs

🕯✨🎄✨⛪️✨😇✨🥳✨😋🥂🍾🥂🥴✨✌️✨🌏✨🕯 RT @LatestComments: Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask 'Why now?' - https://t.co/vSRLfuNXcd #LatestComments https://t.… 11 minutes ago

Dumi81298748

Dumi RT @ReutersIran: Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask 'Why now?' https://t.co/HqI4FKoCKg 17 minutes ago

ArtsyOma

AO RT @StephenGlahn: "Collective decision" made with @LindseyGrahamSC & rest of the kitchen staff at mar a lago. @SecPompeo claims strike kil… 35 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask 'Why now?' https://t.co/2jeZSX5uJR https://t.co/h6RWqcIxhv 40 minutes ago

rebelblacksheep

blacksheep Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask 'Why now?' https://t.co/aVHAFxFjQ6 1 hour ago

IranzaminTShirt

Iranzamin_TShirt RT @KayhanLife: #Pompeo Defends U.S. Killing of Iranian as Democrats Ask ‘Why Now?’ “We would have been culpably negligent had we not take… 1 hour ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask 'Why now?' - https://t.co/vSRLfuNXcd #LatestComments https://t.co/kza37fkvtk 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?' [Video]Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.