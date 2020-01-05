Global  

Thousands rally in New York City against anti-Semitism

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Chuck Schumer were among the thousands who turned out for a march against anti-Semitism after a spate of hate crimes in the region.

Lisa Bernhard reports.
Thousands march in New York City against anti-Semitism in wake of attacks

Thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsUSATODAY.com


Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge in anti-hate march

There were a series of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York area at the end of the year and on...
CBS News - Published


soccerlives1127

#NotMyPresident RT @Smilynntodd: Tens of thousands in New York City marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in the “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March” Sens. Gil… 2 hours ago

Smilynntodd

Eliza Todd Tens of thousands in New York City marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in the “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March” Se… https://t.co/fH0CvmZqpe 2 hours ago

__Interfaith__

Interfaith Matters "The march — entitled "No Hate, No Fear" — was organised by the city's Jewish community following a spate of antise… https://t.co/8pnurs6gM3 3 hours ago

newsreco

newsreco "Solidarity March: Thousands Rally in N.Y.C. After Anti-Semitic Attacks" by Christina Goldbaum and Matthew Sedacca… https://t.co/rtaO4htdPC 4 hours ago

wsbradio

WSB Radio It was a massive show of solidarity for New York City’s Jewish community Sunday morning. https://t.co/AFD0xUE3df https://t.co/YWSZQiSwpu 5 hours ago

SenseOf_OUTRAGE

SENSE🔥OF🔥OUTRAGE 🇮🇪#𝙔𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙒𝙖𝙞𝙩 RT @PoliticsCourage: "As a proud #AfricanAmerican, I applaud how Bernie speaks to & for [the] #WorkingClass..." St. Sen. James Sanders Jr.… 6 hours ago

AckermannEmile

Emile Ackermann RT @JComm_NewsFeeds: Watch Live: Thousands rally in New York against anti-Semitism: Thousands join solidarity march in New York City to pro… 9 hours ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Watch Live: Thousands rally in New York against anti-Semitism: Thousands join solidarity march in New York City to… https://t.co/X0lIF3ZamA 9 hours ago


Local Jewish Leaders Travel To New York City To Join Thousands Taking Part In Anti-Semitism March [Video]Local Jewish Leaders Travel To New York City To Join Thousands Taking Part In Anti-Semitism March

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:38Published

Thousands March Across Brooklyn Bridge In Anti-Hate Rally [Video]Thousands March Across Brooklyn Bridge In Anti-Hate Rally

CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the anti-hate rally that marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Sunday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:23Published

