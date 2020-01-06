Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Laura Dern On Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Win For 'Marriage Story' | Golden Globes 2020

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 07:14s - Published < > Embed
Laura Dern On Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Win For 'Marriage Story' | Golden Globes 2020Dern won the Golden Globe for her role in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern Wins Golden Globe 2020 for 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Just Jared - Published

You Gotta See Nicole Kidman & Paul Rudd Crash Laura Dern's Golden Globes Interview!

Is there anyone at the 2020 Golden Globes that Laura Dern hasn't worked with recently?! The Marriage...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

InquaMag

InQua Magazine RT @goldenglobes: Congratulations to Laura Dern (@LauraDern) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture -… 4 minutes ago

WalshyMovies

Michael Walsh Best Supporting Actress 1. Laura Dern-Marriage Story 2. Margot Robbie-Bombshell 3. Florence Pugh-Little Women 4. Ma… https://t.co/arV0KNhG9C 11 minutes ago

casrafael97

Rafa_LovesJlo💖 RT @shemjay93: The WHITE thing to do is give the Best Supporting Actress award to Laura Dern for Marriage Story. The RIGHT thing to do is… 15 minutes ago

archerbrown5069

Archer And here I am thinking that she's going to steal the best supporting actress award from Laura Dern 😭 https://t.co/OV1oEo1scQ 46 minutes ago

TravisAGunn

T R A V I S G U N N I have absolutely no issues with Laura Dern in any way, creative or personally, I think she’s absolutely fantastic,… https://t.co/4ggj81hXul 1 hour ago

emilymenglish

emily RT @THR: "I love him. He's so amazing." #MarriageStory star @LauraDern explains how co-star Adam Driver "guides" her https://t.co/mcb7AgeTX… 1 hour ago

Ladyjethro1

Momma T RT @Vassar: Congratulations to filmmakers @jason_blum '91 & Noah Baumbach '91, for their @goldenglobes-winning films! @russellcrow won best… 1 hour ago

bcsalvador

Bennett Salvador RT @nbc: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/DHyq9peile 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe [Video]Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe The actress scooped the statuette for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' for her performance in 'The Farewell', and was overjoyed to be at the event..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.