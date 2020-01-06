'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 03:02s - Published 'Fleabag' won the Golden Globe for best comedy series. 'Fleabag' won the Golden Globe for best comedy series.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Marin Nozhchev RT @GMA: Fans of "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's ensemble at the #GoldenGlobes will have a chance to own it. https://t.co… 6 seconds ago marcus kelson @faully33 Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of Fleabag, on Prime - it is brilliant. 17 minutes ago 𝒔.𝒄. RT @FREETHEWORK: Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag creator/writer/producer/star/PA of the year/script supervisor/on set teac… 30 minutes ago Patient Zero RT @Slate: Fleabag’s creator and star snuck in a sly masturbation joke during her Golden Globes acceptance speech. https://t.co/4L1T26vqyt 2 hours ago