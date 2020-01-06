Global  

'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win

Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 03:02s
'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win'Fleabag' won the Golden Globe for best comedy series.
0
murfffi

Marin Nozhchev RT @GMA: Fans of "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's ensemble at the #GoldenGlobes will have a chance to own it. https://t.co… 6 seconds ago

marcuskelson

marcus kelson @faully33 Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of Fleabag, on Prime - it is brilliant. 17 minutes ago

zyxrelift

𝒔.𝒄. RT @FREETHEWORK: Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag creator/writer/producer/star/PA of the year/script supervisor/on set teac… 30 minutes ago

hrdcrepnk

Patient Zero RT @Slate: Fleabag’s creator and star snuck in a sly masturbation joke during her Golden Globes acceptance speech. https://t.co/4L1T26vqyt 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe [Video]'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe

The cast of "Fleabag" including creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott talk the show and making jokes about Barack Obama backstage after winning the Golden Globe for Best Television..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:28Published

