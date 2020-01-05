Global  

Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing

Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing

Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing

Nasrallah's stance, analysts say, begins a new period of escalation between Iran-backed militias and US forces.
Hezbollah leader vows bloody retaliation for US killing of Iranian general

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the US military in the Middle East would pay...
France 24 - Published


Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader [Video]Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:10Published

Iranian politicians chant 'death to America' [Video]Iranian politicians chant 'death to America'

Leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah has warned that the US military in the Middle East will pay the price for the killing of Maj Gen Soleimani.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:45Published

