Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama
Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown.
She joined other British winners Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John in being honoured at the 77th Golden Globes.
