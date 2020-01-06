Global  

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown.

She joined other British winners Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John in being honoured at the 77th Golden Globes.
Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes, Admits to Getting "a Little Boozy"

Long may she reign! Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2020 Golden...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz


Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best performance title for 'The Crown'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Olivia Colman on Sunday bagged the Golden Globe for best...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizBBC News



