Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5).

The student union accused a right-wing student body linked to India's governing BJP political party of being behind the attack.

Footage filmed after the incident showed security forces deployed outside a gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University to deescalate tensions between students.