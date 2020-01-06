Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:52s - Published < > Embed
Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5).

The student union accused a right-wing student body linked to India's governing BJP political party of being behind the attack.

Footage filmed after the incident showed security forces deployed outside a gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University to deescalate tensions between students.



Recent related news from verified sources

Attackers beat protesting students at Indian university

NEW DELHI (AP) — Masked assailants beat students and teachers with sticks on the campus of a...
Seattle Times - Published

Odisha CM condemns JNU violence; seeks swift action

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

camanik

manikant verma RT @Riteishd: Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour… 53 seconds ago

PMEENA1981

PRAKASH MEENA RT @srivatsayb: Look carefully at each of these murderous ABVP Goons Someone will know who they are. Their masks won't save them. These co… 3 minutes ago

Sathik_143

சில்லற இல்லப்பா🤪 RT @AJEnglish: New Delhi: Students and teachers attacked inside #JNUCampus by right-wing students' group https://t.co/T853bG6KPC #JNUViolen… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News

Masked men and women stormed the JNU campus Sunday evening, thrashing students and vandalising property for over 3 hours as the police allegedly stood by without intervening. The mob was armed with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus [Video]JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.