Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John.

The Fleabag creator and star won the best actress in a TV comedy prize, while her BBC show was also named best comedy TV series during the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, which was hosted by an acid-tongued Ricky Gervais.

Colman appeared shocked when she was named winner of the best actress in a TV drama prize for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown and admitted she had got a "bit boozy" beforehand because she did not expect to win.