Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John.

The Fleabag creator and star won the best actress in a TV comedy prize, while her BBC show was also named best comedy TV series during the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, which was hosted by an acid-tongued Ricky Gervais.

Colman appeared shocked when she was named winner of the best actress in a TV drama prize for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown and admitted she had got a "bit boozy" beforehand because she did not expect to win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Successor Has Been Named: Brian Cox Takes Home His First Golden Globes Award

Another win for Waystar Royco, and the first Golden Globes win for this actor! In the golden age of...
E! Online - Published

Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler Prove to Be Your New Comedy Dream Team at the 2020 Golden Globes

Should Tina Fey be worried?! Taylor Swift proved herself to be a worthy comedic partner for Amy...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020

Mendes won best director for his WWI drama as well as best motion picture drama at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 07:18Published

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.